Poor seed varieties holding back potato processing

Due to a crisis in quality seed varieties it isn't possible to make high quality processed products from potatoes in the country.

Private sector entrepreneurs made the observation at a discussion of "Increasing Potato Processing" at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) on Sunday. The event was jointly organised by the agriculture ministry and the Department of Agriculture Marketing.

Private entrepreneurs, who make processed products from potatoes, say the private sector is cultivating potatoes through contract farming. For this, improved varieties of seeds are being imported from different European countries but a sufficient quantity of improved varieties of potatoes required for processing, is not being cultivated in our country.

Khurshid Ahmad Farhad, general manager of Bombay Sweets & Company Limited, said, "We got 39 metric tons of seed last season, but our need is greater. We are not getting enough seeds to meet demand. If we cannot increase the production of improved varieties of potatoes, production of processed products will not increase."

"Furthermore, if production is not in accordance with Good Agriculture Practices (GAP), exports cannot be increased," he added.

Md Mahatab Uddin, chief operating officer of Pran Agro Business Ltd, said potato seeds are imported from various countries including the Netherlands, Canada and Germany.

"We are making various products from potatoes, including chips, biscuits, french fries, starch, frozen food and snacks. But we are processing only 60,000 tons of potatoes, where at this stage, we should have been processing 2-3 lakh tons of potatoes," he said

At the discussion, entrepreneurs and exporters said the cost of producing potatoes in the country is high, but the quality is poor. We have to import seed varieties that will double production, or at least so that potato being produced on five lakh hectares of land can be produced on four lakh hectares. This will reduce production cost and help capture the export market.

Sources said Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) is preparing a roadmap to increase production by removing the obstacles to getting quality seeds. Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute has developed 25 potato varieties, according to the Department of Agriculture Marketing, but it is taking a long time for these varieties to reach the country's farmers.

In his speech as chief guest, Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak said, "We are not being able to enter the Russian market due to disease in potatoes. If we can focus on making processed products, it will be very profitable as there is a huge demand for processed products from potato at home and abroad."

He said, "We do not have the potato varieties we need to make high quality product, though the private sector is bringing in many varieties, and production is increasing. But to expand the export market we need to bring in effective varieties quickly. This will reduce costs by increasing productivity."

"If it is possible to produce good quality starch from potatoes in the country, the agriculture ministry will take steps to increase the tax on imports," he assured.

16 million tons of potatoes were produced in the country in fiscal year 2020-21. According to the Department of Agriculture Marketing, more than 20 metric tons of potatoes are being cultivated per hectare of land.