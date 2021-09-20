UP polls were fair despite loss of 2 lives: EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 10:14 pm

EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker made the remark in a press conference at the Agargaon Election Commission building in the capital on Monday

The Election Commission (EC) has claimed that fair elections were held at 160 Union Parishads (UPs) despite the loss of 2 lives and separate incidents of clashes.

EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker made the remark in a press conference at the Agargaon Election Commission building in the capital on Monday.

The EC secretary said, "Based on the information received, we think that the election was fair. Some candidates became very emotional with the election results that led to the clashes.

"Violence broke out between two sides in Maheshkhali and there have been incidents of miscreants trying to snatch ballots in Kudubdia. But, members of the law enforcement and presiding officers have taken action in this regard."

Regarding the loss of two lives, the EC secretary said that electoral violence claimed two lives in Maheshkhali and Kutubdia, while several others were injured in clashes between the candidates and their supporters.

Apart from this, elections have been held smoothly everywhere. Voting was suspended at five polling stations due to irregularities, the EC secretary said.

The election commissioner stated that at least 50% of votes in union parishads and 55% of votes in municipalities were cast through electronic voting machines (EVMs). In the places where votes were cast by ballot, the turnout was more than 65%.

  

  

