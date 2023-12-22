Youth fined Tk20,000 for violating election code in Chattogram

A 24-year-old youth from the Chattogram-15 electoral area has been fined Tk20,000 for breaching the election code of conduct.

Mainuddin Hasan reportedly posted a picture of a dead eagle, the election symbol of the independent candidate in the constituency, on his personal Facebook account with the caption "The eagle is suffering."

Independent candidate Abdul Motaleb brought the matter to the attention of the Returning Officer in Chattogram.

Summoned by the assistant returning officer, Mainuddin Hasan deleted the controversial post from Facebook and expressed regret for his actions, promising to refrain from such activities in the future and abide by electoral conduct rules.

However, on the same day, Mainuddin Hasan went live again from his personal Facebook account and made inflammatory statements directed towards candidates contesting in the election.

For repeated violations of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008, a mobile court, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Chattogram District Administration and Executive Magistrate SNN Jamiul Hikma, fined him Tk20,000.