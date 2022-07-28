Will continue movement until demand for non-partisan govt is met: Rizvi

BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi expressed his determination to continue the movement until their demand to hold elections under a neutral government is acknowledged.

He told reporters about his party's stance over elections after submitting BNP's annual income and expenditure accounts to the Election Commission on Thursday (28 July).

Asked about not participating in dialogues with the Election Commission, Rizvi said, "The secretary seneral (Mirza Fakhrul Islam) has already said that we do not trust the Election Commission. The talks that I have seen so far are not consistent at all. We do not expect a free, fair and impartial election under this Election Commission."

"Our point is, the existing government – all political parties know, the international community knows – is illegitimate. The government should resign and hold elections under a non-partisan neutral government," said the BNP leader, adding that they would go to elections if the commission is formed under a non-partisan government.

In response to the reference that there is no provision of a caretaker government in the constitution, he said there is a provision to amend the constitution, and there are precedents for amending it.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

