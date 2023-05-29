US sends another strong message to ruling party through visa policy: Khasru

Standing Committee member of the BNP Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said the US had sent a strong message through its visa restrictions as people around the world know Bangladesh currently lacks democracy and there are numerous cases of disappearances and human rights violations.

He said two other such messages were sent to the AL, mainly by imposing sanctions on the RAB and by not inviting Bangladesh to the American Democratic Convention.

Speaking at an event in the capital on the occasion of Ziaur Rahman's 42nd death anniversary, he said the US had unveiled the visa policy seven months before the election as they "knew of the vote-rigging of 2014 and 2018".

The policy was aimed at creating a level-playing field in Bangladesh, he said, adding, "Vote thieves should be arrested soon; we will also list them."