Two newly elected MPs take oath

Agakhan Mintu and Abul Hasem Khan took oath as the members of the parliament today.

Awami League nominated Agakhan and Abul Hasem were elected respectively from Dhaka-14 and Cumilla-5 constituencies in the by-polls of the 11th National Parliament.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at the parliament building.

Senior Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat Dr Zafar Ahmed moderated the oath taking ceremony.

Among others, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam, Whips Iqbalur Rahim and Shamsul Haque Chowdhury were present at the programme.

After taking oath, Agakhan and Abul Hashem Khan signed the oath book as per tradition.

