Thousands join AL's founding anniversary procession

AL activists at a procession in the capital marking the party's founding anniversary on 21 June. Photo: BSS

The entire capital turned into a city of the procession as thousands of people from every stratum of life joined the colorful procession arranged marking the 75th founding anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of Awami League.

Thousands of leaders and workers of different units of Awami League and its associate bodies joined the procession that started from the Engineers Institution of Bangladesh adjacent to Suhrawardy Udyan, the historic place where the Pakistani military surrendered to the freedom fighters 52 years back, at around 4 pm.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the procession.

Though the Awami League central committee has taken various programmes on the occasion of the party's 75th founding anniversary, to be celebrated on June 23, the procession was held on a holiday (Friday) to avoid traffic jams.

Processions from all the constituencies of Dhaka, thana units, and ward units of Dhaka City Corporations converged in front of the historic Suhrawardy Udyan.

The procession passed through Shahbagh, Elephant Road, and Mirpur Road and ended on the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at 32 Dhanmondi, the commemoration residence of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Awami League leaders, workers, and supporters during the procession chanted various slogans, including "Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu."

AL presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Ahmad Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sujit Roy Nandi, publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmad Mannafi, Jubo League president Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Dhaka North City mayor Atiqul Islam and Ferdous Ahmed, MP, also spoke on the occasion.