Those dreaming to oust govt thru rallies living in fools' paradise: Quader

Politics

BSS
17 October, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 06:33 pm

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said those, who think that they would be able to topple the government through some rallies, are living in a fools'paradise.
 
"AL is not a political party that came floating in the stream of water (rather) its roots are deeply rooted into the soil and connected with the people of this country. It is not possible to topple the government with a few rallies," he said referring to BNP leaders.
 
The AL general secretary made the remarks at a press conference at his residence in the city.
 
Noting that BNP is daydreaming about creating another One Eleven, he said, "The daydream about creating another One Eleven will bring no result. Repetition of One Eleven will never take place in Bangladesh".
 
Referring to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said the apex court of the country abolished the caretaker government system; it was not a decision of the AL government.   
 
"Only Almighty Allah and the country's people know who will be in the state power and who will not be in power till 2041," the AL general secretary added.

