Taimur Alam loses BNP advisory council membership 

BNP has removed Taimur Alam Khandakar from the post of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor for his decision to participate in Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls.

A letter signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been issued to this effect.

Taimur was earlier withdrawn from his post from Narayanganj district BNP for submitting nomination paper for the election.

"BNP is not participating in any national or local elections under the government. Taimur Alam has become an independent candidate using party posts. This withdrawal order is the proof that BNP is not participating in the election," Prothom Alo quoted BNP Organising Secretary Abdus Salam as saying.

Mentioning that the party leaders were directed not to participate in the NCC polls, Abdus Salam said if any BNP leader or activist attends Taimur's election campaign defying the order, the party will take action against them too.

Taimur Alam was the convenor of BNP's Narayanganj unit. He is contesting the NCC polls as an independent mayor candidate.