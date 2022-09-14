Sylhet Jubo Dal leader allegedly whisked away by RAB 

Politics

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 05:33 pm

Related News

Sylhet Jubo Dal leader allegedly whisked away by RAB 

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 05:33 pm
Sylhet Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal General Secretary Moksud Ahmad. Photo: Collected
Sylhet Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal General Secretary Moksud Ahmad. Photo: Collected

Newly elected Sylhet Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal General Secretary Moksud Ahmad was allegedly whisked away by the Rapid Action Battalion from his Mollagaon residence in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma upazila on Wednesday dawn.

However, Dakshin Surma police Officer-in-Charge Kamrul Hasan Talukder said neither police nor other agencies picked up the Jubo Dal leader. Media wing of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) also claimed that they were unaware of the incident.

On Wednesday noon, Sylhet district BNP issued a statement condemning the "abduction". In the statement, BNP said Moksud Ahmad was picked up as law enforcers raided his home after knocking down the main gate.  

General Secretary of Sylhet BNP Emran Ahmad Chowdhury said Moksud was elected on 10 September. 

Even though he has been picked up, the law enforcers are denying it, Emran said, adding Moksud was in bail in all cases against him.

"It is very alarming. This incident proves that the government is using the law enforcement agencies for political purposes," he commented.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jubo Dal / RAB / Moksud Ahmad / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

3h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

4h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

21m | Videos
Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

46m | Videos
Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

21h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka