Sylhet Jubo Dal leader allegedly whisked away by RAB 

Newly elected Sylhet Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal General Secretary Moksud Ahmad was allegedly whisked away by the Rapid Action Battalion from his Mollagaon residence in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma upazila on Wednesday dawn.

However, Dakshin Surma police Officer-in-Charge Kamrul Hasan Talukder said neither police nor other agencies picked up the Jubo Dal leader. Media wing of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) also claimed that they were unaware of the incident.

On Wednesday noon, Sylhet district BNP issued a statement condemning the "abduction". In the statement, BNP said Moksud Ahmad was picked up as law enforcers raided his home after knocking down the main gate.

General Secretary of Sylhet BNP Emran Ahmad Chowdhury said Moksud was elected on 10 September.

Even though he has been picked up, the law enforcers are denying it, Emran said, adding Moksud was in bail in all cases against him.

"It is very alarming. This incident proves that the government is using the law enforcement agencies for political purposes," he commented.