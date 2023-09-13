State machinery turned into weapon of oppression: Rizvi

Rizvi also said during BNP’s programme across the country from 28 July 2023 till today, 1,430 people were injured, while 333 cases were filed accusing 14,150 people and 1,820 arrests were made.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a press conference at the BNP headquarters in Dhaka on 13 September 2023. Photo: TBS
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a press conference at the BNP headquarters in Dhaka on 13 September 2023. Photo: TBS

With extreme levels of persecution upon the people of all classes and occupations, the law enforcing agencies has been turned into an instrument of oppression by the government to stay in power, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Wednesday (13 September).

"Human rights violators have become omnipresent under the authoritarian regime in Bangladesh. Extreme levels of persecution have been brought upon the democracy-loving people of various classes and occupations. The state apparatus has been turned into an instrument of oppression to protect illegitimate power," he said in a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan office in the capital on Wednesday (13 September) afternoon.

Rizvi said, "Yesterday [12 September], police brutally attacked the peaceful leaflet distribution programme of pro-democracy lawyers demanding judicial independence, organised by the United Lawyers Front in the court premises. About 30 male and female lawyers were injured in this attack.

Rizvi further said, "Begum Khaleda Zia, Tariq Rahman and millions of BNP leaders and activists including national leaders and patriots are constantly being victims of judicial misconduct."

Claiming that the  attack by the police on the peaceful programme of the lawyers was pre-planned, Rizvi said, "With the approval of Sheikh Hasina, police shed the blood of male and female lawyers of the High Court and Judge Court. Attacks on women lawyers by male police is a terrible stain on civilization."

Rizvi also said during BNP's programme across the country from 28 July 2023 till today, 1,430 people were injured, while 333 cases were filed accusing 14,150 people and 1,820 arrests were made.

