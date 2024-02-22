The fifth split: Another JaPa with bracket looms?

Infographic: TBS

With the division within the Jatiyo Party remaining unsolved, another faction led by Raushan Ershad, widow of founder Hossain Mohammad Ershad, is set to emerge in the political field as a separate political entity with the national council on 9 March.

Raushan, the chief patron of the party, has announced plans to hold the council aiming to "revitalise" the party amid escalating internal conflicts in party leadership after the election debacle.

The party has split at least four times before. If a new party emerges from the internal conflict, it will be the fifth split of Jatiyo Party -- likely the rise of another party with the same title and leader's name in brackets.

Currently, four parties are registered under the name Jatiyo Party, with one aligned with the BNP alliance but unregistered.

Although Raushan claims she's not splitting the party, sources said the council has been called to reorganise the party.

At least three top leaders of the Jatiya Party told TBS on condition of anonymity that another party is being formed which will be announced at the national council.

Concerning the matter, the party's general secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu said he is not giving importance to this issue. "If anyone wants to form another party called Jatiyo Party, they can do it. It does not matter if someone outside the party announces 10 committees."

Raushan Ershad on 28 January declared herself the chairman of the JaPa and "dismissed" the current chairman GM Quader and Chunnu from their posts.

Political analysts said activists led by GM Quader will stay in the party as long as they receive benefits. If they don't, there's a risk of another split.

Picture in JaPa stronghold Rangpur

JaPa leaders in Rangpur are concerned about rumours of another split within the party.

Supporters of GM Quader are discouraging Rangpur leaders and activists from attending the council called by Raushan Ershad, sources said.

Most leaders and activists in Rangpur are known to support GM Quader, with minimal activity from Raushan's fashion in the region.

Rangpur JaPa President and Mayor Mostafizur Rahman told the media that regardless of internal disputes, the party will continue to progress under GM Quader's leadership in Rangpur. He said party unity in the region is crucial.

However, a Rangpur JaPa leader told TBS that many leaders and activists in the region are dissatisfied with GM Quader's leadership. Despite restrictions, they intend to attend Raushan Ershad's conference.

History of JaPa splits

JaPa's first split occurred in 1996 when Anwar Hossain Manju contested elections with Awami League support, later forming the government despite not having Hussain Muhammad Ershad's backing.

Initially supporting Awami League's government in 1996, Manju's faction later joined the four-party alliance led by Ershad in 1999.

The then communication minister Anwar Hossain Manju formed the Jatiyo Party (JP) in response.

The party faced its second split in 1999 when Ershad left the four-party alliance, resulting in the formation of another faction.

Another split was occurred in 1991. When Huda-Matin break from the Jatiya Party and they make Jatiya Party (Nationalism Movement). But it was not stay after.

The Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) emerged from the faction led by Naziur Rahman Manzur but later split in 2003, forming Bangladesh Jatiyo Party (Matin) under MA Matin.

In 2013, Jatiya Party's former pradesidium member Kazi Zafar Ahmad formed a new party called Jatiya Party. The party's special counsel then formally launched the new Jatiya Party and expelled Ershad from the party.

Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad announced the expulsion of Kazi Zafar on November 28, 2013 due to disagreements over joining the government during the election period.

Shortly after this, Kazi Zafar announced the counter-expulsion of Ershad by sending a notice to the press.

After the death of Ershad in 2019, the party twice faced split due to the conflict between his brothers and two wives. However, no new faction emerged out of the conflict.

Now another Jatiyo Party is likely to emerge again due to the conflict between GM Quader and Raushan Ershad.