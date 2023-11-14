Shibir brings out procession in Badda

Politics

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 07:50 pm

Shibir brings out procession in Badda

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, brought out a procession in capital's Badda area in support of BNP-Jamaat's fifth phase of nationwide blockade, set to begin tomorrow.

The Shibir supporters of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units staged the procession led by the organisation's office secretary Jahidur Rahman on Tuesday (14 November) afternoon.

On the other hand, a procession and rally took place in the capital's Mugda area, led by Shibir's Literature Secretary Nurul Islam. Leaders and activists from various levels, including the president and secretary of the Dhaka metropolitan unit, attended the event.

Speaking at the rally, Shibir leaders said the "illegal" government has burdened the people with misrule through electoral malpractice. 

The ruthless firing upon innocent garment workers is condemnable and a heinous act, they said. 

They also demanded the release of Jamaat ameer and other political leaders.
 

