Quader wants to kill BNP leaders with uranium: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

Quader wants to kill BNP leaders with uranium: Rizvi

"A 'Chemical Quader' has now emerged in Bangladesh, who wants to kill BNP leaders with uranium," said Rizvi

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 05:16 pm
File photo
File photo

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi strongly criticised Obaidul Quader's recent statement, saying that his words were a direct threat against party leaders.

Rizvi likened Quader to a figure from Iraq known as "Chemical Ali," who was associated with the development of chemical weapons.

"A 'Chemical Quader' has now emerged in Bangladesh, who wants to kill BNP leaders with uranium," said Rizvi after offering tribute to the mausoleum of Ziaur Rahman in the capital today on Tuesday.

Rizvi went on to say that Quader's threat is indicative of the government's involvement in a range of serious offences, including enforced disappearances and killings. 

He said, "Sheikh Hasina's administration could inflict immeasurable sufferings on countless individuals with the help of this 'Chemical Quader'."

Rizvi also voiced his concerns over Khaleda Zia's medical treatment, saying that someone who had played a pivotal role in restoring democracy should not be denied basic rights, including medical treatment and the right to life.

"The leader who repeatedly restored democracy in the country has no right to medical treatment, no right to live. People from all over the country raised their voices to save Khaleda Zia. But it never reaches the ears of cruel Sheikh Hasina."

Rizvi was joined by newly elected president of Bogura district BNP Rezaul Karim Badsha, general secretary Ali Azgar Hena, former MPs Golam Md Siraj, Helaluzzaman Talukder Lalu, Kazi Rafiq, Mosharraf Hossain, DAB leader Dr. Yunus, and others.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh politics / Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

5h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

5h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

5h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

2h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

6h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

20h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World