Quader wants to kill BNP leaders with uranium: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi strongly criticised Obaidul Quader's recent statement, saying that his words were a direct threat against party leaders.

Rizvi likened Quader to a figure from Iraq known as "Chemical Ali," who was associated with the development of chemical weapons.

"A 'Chemical Quader' has now emerged in Bangladesh, who wants to kill BNP leaders with uranium," said Rizvi after offering tribute to the mausoleum of Ziaur Rahman in the capital today on Tuesday.

Rizvi went on to say that Quader's threat is indicative of the government's involvement in a range of serious offences, including enforced disappearances and killings.

He said, "Sheikh Hasina's administration could inflict immeasurable sufferings on countless individuals with the help of this 'Chemical Quader'."

Rizvi also voiced his concerns over Khaleda Zia's medical treatment, saying that someone who had played a pivotal role in restoring democracy should not be denied basic rights, including medical treatment and the right to life.

"The leader who repeatedly restored democracy in the country has no right to medical treatment, no right to live. People from all over the country raised their voices to save Khaleda Zia. But it never reaches the ears of cruel Sheikh Hasina."

Rizvi was joined by newly elected president of Bogura district BNP Rezaul Karim Badsha, general secretary Ali Azgar Hena, former MPs Golam Md Siraj, Helaluzzaman Talukder Lalu, Kazi Rafiq, Mosharraf Hossain, DAB leader Dr. Yunus, and others.

