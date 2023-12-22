Polls code violations highlight first weekend campaigning

Friday, the first weekend since the start of the election campaign for the upcoming national polls, was a busy day for candidates as they were actively involved in campaigning throughout the day in the capital, but many of them also violated electoral codes of conduct.

Candidates affiliated with the ruling Awami League dominated both the campaigns and instances of code of conduct violations, including Jahangir Kabir Nanak, who is vying for the Dhaka-13 seat.

Nanak, presidium member of the party, started his campaign in the capital's Mohammadpur area at around 10:30am with a fleet of more than 20 small trucks, several cars and motorbikes along with his followers with a band party playing drums and flutes.

As per the electoral code of conduct, candidates are prohibited from organising processions or torchlight processions involving trucks, buses, motorcycles, boats, trains, or any other mechanical vehicles, and are also restricted from conducting any form of showdown.

Nanak roamed around the constituency including areas such as Shia Mosque Road, Mohammadia Housing Limited, Mohammadia Housing Society, Katasur, Kaderia Housing Area with a fleet of vehicles, distributed leaflets and asked the people to vote for him.

At this time, traffic movement on the roads was disrupted. His fleet made a stoppage at the intersection in front of Alhaj Maqbul Hossain College in Mohammadpur between 11:50am to 12:10pm, causing a traffic jam on the road.

The electoral code of conduct permits the use of loudspeakers for election campaigns only between 2pm and 8pm. But, Nanak's campaign employed loudspeakers starting from the early morning, in violation of the prescribed hours.

The campaign procession was halted at 12:15pm for Jummah prayers.

After the break, at around 3pm, the campaign resumed from Alhaj Maqbul Hossain College in Mohammadpur, featuring a fleet of vehicles carrying leaders and activists to various areas including Basila.

During the campaign speech, Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "The people of Dhaka-13 constituency will vote for me as they have in the past."

"I would request everyone, appeal, everyone to vote in a very peaceful and amicable manner," he added.

The Dhaka-13 constituency comprises the parts of Mohammadpur, Adabar, and Sherbanglanagar areas.

Other candidates in the seat are Zafar Iqbal Nantu from the Bangladesh Islami Front with the candle symbol, Md Shahabuddin with the stick symbol from the Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote, Md Sohail Samad from the Bangladesh Supreme Party with the ektara symbol, Kamrul Ahsan from the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation with the garland of flower symbol and Md Jahangir Kamal with the television symbol for Bangladesh Nationalist Front.

Voters express unfamiliarity with the electoral candidates in the constituency, except for Nanak. A local resident, Mohammad Siraj, said, "It is certain that Nanak will win. There is no candidate to compete with him."

Another resident, Setara Begum, said, "Nanak is actively seeking votes, and I haven't seen any other candidate engaging in similar efforts."

During a visit to various areas, including Mohammadpur and Adabar in Dhaka-13 constituency on Friday, the entire landscape was adorned with posters featuring the AL's boat symbol. In contrast, only a few locations displayed posters of the Bangladesh Islami Front among other candidates. A makeshift camp of the party was also set up in front of the Badshah Faisal Institute on Shyamoli Ring Road.

Maria Aktar Shimul, introducing herself as the Islami Front candidate Jafar Iqbal Nantu, said, "Today, we have a camp, and we plan to organise two more. We hope to encourage people to cast their votes."

Mohammad Fahim, an activist of the Islamic Front, said, "When we seek votes, people often respond that the winner is already certain, making the effort seem futile."

Syed Abu Hossain Babla, the Jatiyo Party candidate for Dhaka-4, commenced his campaign on Friday after participating in the Jumma prayer at Jurain Mazar Sharif Shahi Jame Masjid in Ward No 54 of Shyampur Police Station. While interacting with local residents, he sought their support for the plough symbol.

The Awami League candidate for Dhaka-6, Mohammad Saeed Khokon, initiated his election campaign after attending Friday prayers at Baitul Izzat Jame Masjid on Nasir Uddin Sardar Lane in Old Dhaka.

Alhaj Md Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, the Awami League candidate for Dhaka-14, conducted his election campaign at Rain Khola Jame Masjid in Mirpur-7.

Another Awami League candidate, Bahauddin Nashim, running for Dhaka-8, delivered a speech at Nayapaltan Jame Masjid, urging voters to support the boat symbol.

In Dhaka-19, Awami League candidate Md Enamur Rahman sought votes from Muslims attending Friday prayers, leading a campaign that disrupted traffic in the Shimulia area with a convoy of vehicles, resulting in a roadblock and subsequent traffic jam.

The electoral code of conduct prohibits candidates from conducting election campaigns in places of worship, including mosques, temples, churches, or any other religious establishment.

Laminated posters used despite HC ban

Despite the High Court's prohibition on the production and use of laminated posters in election campaigns, multiple candidates in Dhaka are disregarding the directive.

Numerous laminated posters, featuring images of AL candidate for Dhaka-10 actor Ferdous Ahmed, Saeed Khokon of Dhaka-6, Jatiyo Party's Abu Hossain Babla for Dhaka-4, AL's candidate Advocate Sanjida Khanom, and AL candidate for Dhaka-7 Mohammad Solaiman Selim, were observed seen in their respective electoral areas.