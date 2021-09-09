PM for making AL stronger as election approaching

Politics

The Prime Minister said that it has been possible to handle the Covid-19 situation as AL is in power

PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today asked her party leaders and workers to make the party more strong at the grassroots as the national election is approaching.

"The election is approaching. So, we have to pay attention to make the Awami League (AL) more strong," she said while presiding over the AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

The Prime Minister said that it has been possible to handle the Covid-19 situation as AL is in power.

She reminded her party leaders and workers that her government has been able to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic single handedly as the AL appeared as a strong organization at the grassroots.

The AL chief continued that relentless supports from the leaders and activists of her party and its associate bodies alongside the efforts from the government machinery have made possible to control the Covid-19 situation.

She, however, said though the AL leaders and activists have been standing beside the distressed people at the time when they have no work or are locked inside rooms due to Coronavirus by risking their lives, no other political party stands by them rather criticizes the government and gives speeches.

"We have seen no political parties to stand by the destitute people. They have no interest. They only give speeches and criticise the Awami League on regular basis. They are doing nothing for the people," she continued.

