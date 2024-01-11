PM Hasina to head cabinet, armed forces divisions, defence and three more ministries

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 08:40 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be in-charge of the Cabinet Division, the Armed Forces Division, and four ministries in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad.

Among the ministries, she will head the defence ministry, the power energy and mineral resources ministry, cultural affairs ministry, and the labour and employment ministry, according to a notice issued by the Cabinet Division today (11 January).

Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League president, was sworn-in today as the prime minister of Bangladesh for the fourth consecutive and fifth overall term after she led her Awami League party to a massive victory in last weekend's parliamentary election.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin conducted the oath of office and secrecy to the 76-year-old prime minister at a ceremony watched by foreign diplomats, high civil and military officials and elite of the city.

The oath-taking ceremony took place a day after the Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) unanimously elected Hasina as its leader paving the way for her to become the prime minister for an unprecedented fifth term, a record in Bangladesh history.

Her council of ministers include 25 ministers and 11 state ministers. 

Of the newly appointed ministers, a few retained their old posts, while some ministries saw changes

For instance, Asaduzzam Khan and Obaidul Quader retained their posts of home minister and road transport and bridges minister, respectively.

On the other hand, former information minister Hasan Mahmud has been appointed as the new foreign minister. 

Meanwhile, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali has been appointed as the new finance minister.

Comments

