People are eager to exercise their voting rights: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said people of the country are eager to exercise their voting rights peacefully during the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

"28 political parties are participating in this election. There are 1,970 candidates in 299 seats and 436 independent candidates. So the election is going to be free, fair and participatory," he said at a press briefing at the AL's Dhaka district office in Tejgaon on Friday (5 January).

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a beacon of trust and confidence. She has already been elected by the people three times in a row. If elected this time, she will be the prime minister for a total of five times. Voters in the country are looking forward to exercising their voting rights peacefully," he added.

"Each candidate participated in the campaign being respectful to the code of conduct. The code of conduct has been violated in some places. Still, the candidates are campaigning," Quader said.

The AL leader said, "No observers were sent in the 2014 and 2018 elections. This time a total of 16 people have come including 10 representatives."

Obaidul Quader said, "Many journalists and observers have come to Bangladesh to observe the election. We are encouraged by that. We hope that the elections will be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner. They will present the correct image to the world."

"I would like to tell everyone in Awami League that it is our duty to cooperate with the Election Commission without fear. We all have to be alert and vigilant to prevent any kind of attack, or violence. We request the voters to come to the polling station with their entire family and encourage others," he added.