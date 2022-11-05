'Our Barishal rally is a success, what did the govt gain by blocking everything?'

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) standing committee member and one of the main speakers of the party's divisional rally in Barishal said on Saturday that the presence of thousands of people at Bangabandhu Udyan amid all the obstacles proved how much these people loved the country and the party.

"I couldn't talk to anyone on phone after coming to Barishal. The live telecast of our programme was disrupted due to an absence of internet services. Yet, the entire Barishal had become a city of meetings and processions. Our rally was successfully conducted after winning against all the odds. Now my question is, what did the government gain through blocking everything?" Abbas said.

The BNP leader added that the incumbent government will completely ruin the country, unless they are removed from power through a free and fair election.

"We'll never accept an election under the current government. Neither will we let anyone hold an election through electronic voting machines (EVM). The upcoming general election has to be held under a non-partisan caretaker government and through ballot papers, not other way around," Abbas added.