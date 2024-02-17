Obaidul Quader labels BNP 'primary source of extremism'

Awami League General Secretary and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, Obaidul Quader, criticised the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as the primary source of extremism in Bangladesh.

During a press conference held at the Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi, Quader yesterday accused the BNP of fostering extremism and engaging in reckless political tactics.

Quader asserted, "Extremism in Bangladesh originated with the BNP. Unlike the BNP, the Awami League engages in responsible discourse, not baseless rhetoric." He likened BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to a "reckless driver," accusing the BNP of aiming to disrupt political stability, a pattern they have historically followed.

Highlighting the tragic assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August 1975, Quader blamed General Ziaur Rahman and Khandaker Mostak for initiating the politics of murder and conspiracy in Bangladesh. He criticised the BNP's attempts to shift the blame for such historical atrocities onto the Awami League.

Quader also commented on the BNP's current political strategy, suggesting that their repeated criticisms of the government stem from a lack of substantive issues and are an attempt to rally their base out of frustration and defeatism.

On the issue of the recent tensions along the Myanmar border, Quader emphasised the need for "intelligent diplomacy," noting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively pursuing a peaceful resolution under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's guidance. He stressed the importance of monitoring all parties' movements and avoiding conflict.

The press conference was attended by Awami League Organising Secretaries Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan and Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, and other leaders from both the central and metropolitan units of the Awami League.