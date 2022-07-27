Not possible to hack EVMs: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 03:35 pm

Related News

Not possible to hack EVMs: CEC

“Hacking is not possible at all because it is a standalone system. It is not connected to the internet. The system has been tested in many ways. We are constantly testing it,” CEC said

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that it is not possible to hack an electronic voting machine (EVM).

The CEC made the remark during the Election Commission's (EC) dialogue with the Zaker Party on Wednesday (27 July).

The political party had alleged that EVMs can be rigged and proposed the EC to introduce block chain technology and e-voting. In response, the CEC said, "We have not taken any decision regarding the use of EVMs yet.

"But hacking is not possible at all because it is a standalone system. It is not connected to the internet. The system has been tested in many ways. We are constantly testing it," CEC said.

"There are rumours about EVM hacking and vote rigging but there is no clear evidence so far. We will decide about bringing EVMs into the election after making sure there is no scope of abusing the system," he added.

Regarding the presence of young leadership in the Zaker Party, the CEC said that the youth can create new things with their talents and should be encouraged to do so.

Amid uncertainty over the participation of all the political parties in the country, the EC is holding dialogues with the country's 39 registered political parties on the upcoming twelfth national election.

During the dialogues, each party is putting forth their proposals, which the commission will consider later.

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) / Vote rigging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

43m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

8h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work