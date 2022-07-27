Not possible to hack EVMs: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that it is not possible to hack an electronic voting machine (EVM).

The CEC made the remark during the Election Commission's (EC) dialogue with the Zaker Party on Wednesday (27 July).

The political party had alleged that EVMs can be rigged and proposed the EC to introduce block chain technology and e-voting. In response, the CEC said, "We have not taken any decision regarding the use of EVMs yet.

"But hacking is not possible at all because it is a standalone system. It is not connected to the internet. The system has been tested in many ways. We are constantly testing it," CEC said.

"There are rumours about EVM hacking and vote rigging but there is no clear evidence so far. We will decide about bringing EVMs into the election after making sure there is no scope of abusing the system," he added.

Regarding the presence of young leadership in the Zaker Party, the CEC said that the youth can create new things with their talents and should be encouraged to do so.

Amid uncertainty over the participation of all the political parties in the country, the EC is holding dialogues with the country's 39 registered political parties on the upcoming twelfth national election.

During the dialogues, each party is putting forth their proposals, which the commission will consider later.