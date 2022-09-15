Non-partisan govt only solution to EC announced challenges: Jasad

The 14 challenges in the roadmap announced by the Election Commission (EC) can be tackled only through a non-partisan government, said Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) President ASM Abdur Rab.

In a statement on Thursday (15 September), the Jasad president said the Election Commission's identification of 14 challenges in conducting the upcoming national elections has proved that free, fair and impartial elections are not possible under the party government.

He said the Election Commission has indirectly expressed moral support to the public demand for the establishment of 'non-partisan government' during the election period by pointing out the 14 challenges.

"None of the challenges can be tackled with the current government in power," the statement read.

Some of the challenges mentioned in the roadmap include impartiality of police and administration at the polling stations, control of money and muscle power, no obstacle by police or administration in opponents' campaigns by other opponents, prevention of fake votes or control of polling centres, looting of ballots, ensuring attendance candidates, agents and voters, and creating opportunities for voters to vote for their preferred candidate.

In the last 13 years, the statement further added, Awami League has destroyed the electoral system by illegally interfering in all elections of the national parliament and local government.

There is not even a shadow of free, impartial and fair elections left in the spirit of the present government, rather it will use the next parliamentary elections as a means to retain power by any means.

He alleged, "The country's executive department did not cooperate with the Election Commission in the past elections and the current government illegally came to power by violating the constitution by controlling the Election Commission. The government is threatening to hold elections without voters to control the Election Commission, instead of co-operating."