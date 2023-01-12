Movement cannot be stopped by persecution: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:04 pm

Related News

Movement cannot be stopped by persecution: Fakhrul

Soon after getting out of jail on 9 January, the BNP leader vowed to intensify the ongoing movement against the government

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:04 pm
BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. TBS Sketch
BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. TBS Sketch

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir has said the ruling Awami League will not be able to suppress the party's ongoing movement through persecution.

"The government has no ground under its feet, so it is attacking all sides. As its collapse is approaching, the leaders of the ruling party are talking back and forth," he said while addressing a press conference at the BNP chairperson's political office in the capital on Thursday.

"During the countrywide sit-in programme on 11 January, the ruling party men and police carried out attacks on BNP men in Faridpur and Mymensingh. Not only that, police then filed a case against our leaders and activists in Faridpur and over 100 were arrested," Fakhrul said.

"Earlier, they [ruling party] used to say that we [BNP] do not have the courage or support to take a stand on the street. Now we did wage a movement which made them so scared that they are oppressing and torturing our people to put an end to this movement," the BNP leader said.

When asked about Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's statement about the various alliances formed to shore up the BNP's simultaneous movement, Mirza Fakhrul denied responding to it.

"I do not want to respond to the words of the Awami League general secretary [Obaidul Quader] because, like me, people across the country do not care about him," he said.

When attention was drawn to the prime minister's statement regarding the BNP's ongoing agitation, Fakhrul Islam said, "We do not want to respond to the prime minister's words either. We will respond through our activities."

The BNP secretary general also told reporters that the party does not want to talk about elections and EVMs.

At the press event, Fakrul called upon people from all walks of life to join their next protest rally on 16 January, to press home their 10-point demand and to protest the recent electricity price hike.

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan, Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo, and others were present.

On 9 January, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas walked out of jail a month after their arrest on 9 December.

Soon after getting out of jail, Mirza Fakhrul vowed to intensify the ongoing movement against the government and the restoration of democracy.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP / opposition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'