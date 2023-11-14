Khokon Serniabat takes charge as Barishal mayor

The newly elected mayor of Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokon Serniabat), formally took office on Tuesday (November 14).

Khokon was sworn in at Nagar Bhavan after a ceremony, five months after his victory in the elections.

"There is nothing to be disappointed in. With your help, I will change the underdeveloped Barishal into a smart Barishal. The Prime Minister is particularly interested in Barishal. We will propel Barisal to new heights of growth," he said while addressing the ceremony.

Khokon Serniabat is the nephew of former BCC mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah.

Presided over by Barishal Deputy Commissioner Md Shawkot Ali, the program was emceed by State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk and Barishal-6 lawmaker Pankaj Nath.

The Barishal City Corporation election was held on June 12.