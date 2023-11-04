Join polls, stop arson attacks: Momen urges BNP

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen urged the BNP to publicly apologise to the people and expel those involved in recent attacks, destruction of assets and setting ablaze properties and buses on 4 November. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday urged the BNP to publicly apologise to the people and expel those involved in recent attacks, destruction of assets and setting ablaze properties and buses.

"Join the elections, stop arson attacks and destruction of properties," he urged the BNP leadership while talking to reporters after attending a programme.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

"Apart from brutally beating a policeman to death, the BNP supporters attacked the residences of chief justice and other judges, torched police outposts, set fire to dozens of buses, police hospital premises and ambulances, causing disruption of emergency medical services," Momen had said earlier.

He said the BNP did not even spare on-duty journalists and camera personnel. The party's activists attacked and critically injured at least 25 media professionals.

The Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union (BFUJ) issued a note condemning such activities.

Earlier, the foreign minister joined the launching ceremony of Unimart, the premium superstore in Bangladesh and a subsidiary of the United Group. It is the first flagship outlet outside Dhaka at Ambarkhana Point in Sylhet.

This purpose-built shopping destination offers all its popular brands under one roof – Unimart, Chef's Table, Crisp, Indulge, and the pharmacy chain Well Being.

United Group Chairman and Managing Director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, and CEO of Unimart Murtoza Zaman, among others, attended the inaugural ceremony.

The one-stop destination, covering about 100,000 square feet and located in the heart of the Sylhet city, will offer the signature quality assurance of Unimart with a wide range of local and imported products.