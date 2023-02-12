Jamaat-e-Islami demos in city

Several Jamaat-e-Islam men were allegedly attacked by police at a protest rally in the capital's Badda area.

Police also detained at least 10 people including pedestrians from the spot, claimed Jamaat-e-Islami leaders.

On Sunday, Jamaat-e-Islami brought out the rally to press home a set of demands including the removal of anti-Islamic content from textbooks.

The protest rally organised by Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan Unit marched along the roads from Suvastu Valley to Gulshan Link Road in the city.

Among other demands were withdrawal of increased electricity prices, release of Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Shafiqur Rahman and all leaders, and formation of a caretaker government to hold the next national election.

Jamaat-e-Islami central executive council member and Amir of Dhaka Metropolitan North Muhammad Salim Uddin urged the government not to carry out attacks on Jamaat men snatching the rights of the party as they have the support of millions of people.

He said, "Due to the increase in gas and electricity prices, the production in mills has stopped. Inflation has resulted from the hike in commodity prices and the market is out of control."

"The government smuggled billions of dollars abroad through corruption," he alleged.

Central Executive Council members and secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North were present in the protest rally.

Referring to the popularity of Jamaat-e-Islami, Salim Uddin said, "Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh is not a new party. It is one of the oldest parties in the country. Crores of people support Jamaat. You cannot take away the rights of billions of people."

He urged the countrymen and city dwellers to participate in Jamaat's programme and unite in the movement to bring down the "tyrannical government."