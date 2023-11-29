Huge number of votes will be cast in upcoming polls: Momen after submitting nomination papers for Sylhet-1 seat

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 04:07 pm

FM submitting his nomination papers as a candidate of the Sylhet-1 constituency in the district returning officer’s office on 29 Nov. Photo: TBS
FM submitting his nomination papers as a candidate of the Sylhet-1 constituency in the district returning officer’s office on 29 Nov. Photo: TBS

A huge number of votes will be cast in the upcoming national elections, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said today.

Speaking to journalists after submitting his nomination papers as a candidate of the Sylhet-1 constituency in the district returning officer's office, the minister said, "There will be a huge number of votes in this election which will make the Jatiya Sangsad polls fair and acceptable."

He also remarked that the BNP is setting an example with their movement by setting fires in the dark. "[But] This will not affect the elections."

He called upon the people of the country to maintain a peaceful environment in polling stations on 7 January, election day.

 

