Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Wednesday alleged that the nation is being deceived in the name of development before democracy.

"Acceptable elections are the gateway to democracy. Democracy cannot be practised without free, fair and acceptable elections," he said.

Speaking at a programme at Jatiya Party Chairman's Banani office, GM Quader also said the main objective of their party's politics is to establish democracy and ensure people's rights.

He alleged that some people want to misinterpret democracy in the name of development as they say development should be given the priority over democracy.

"In fact, there is no such thing as developmental democracy. The nation is being cheated in the name of such democracy," the Jatiya Party chief observed.

He said that the country's development and good governance will be ensured if democracy is established. "All the rights of people will be ensured only if democracy is guaranteed."

At the programme, renowned physician Manjur-A-Khoda joined Jatiya Party by presenting a bouquet to the party chairman.

GM Quader welcomed the physician and urged him to play a role in strengthening the organisational capacity of Jatiya Party.

Jatiya Party presidium members Advocate Md Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, Mostafa Al Mahmud and Office Secretary-2 MA Razzak Khan, among others, were present at the programme.