Govt can control commodity prices by curbing corruption: Dr Zafrullah

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has said it is not difficult to control commodity prices if the government bridles corruption prevailing in various sectors.

While speaking at a press conference on Friday, he also suggested that the government focuses more on the people rather than megaprojects.

Jubo Odhikar Parishad, an associate organisation of Gono Odhikar Parishad, organised the press conference in front of the Jatiya Press Club in protest of commodity price hike.

"Until very recently, experts failed to predict Sri Lanka's present situation. Our situation would be the same if the government fails to sense it and take immediate measures," said Zafrullah.

"While soybean oil is selling at Tk198 per litre at present, ruling party persons say the price has not reached double hundred, which is a mockery with the people. How long will the mockery continue?" said Dr Zafrullah.

Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Zafrullah said, "Mahinda Rajapaksa took shelter at a naval base. What about you? Discuss with all about forming an all-party government. Let the election be held under that so that you and members of parliament do not have to flee."

Gono Odhikar Parishad Member Secretary Nurul Haque Nur said, "The government has made the country a 'critical patient' in the last 13 years. The country has to be treated in an ICU, and requires an antibiotic named 'neutral election'."

In the last six months, daily commodity prices have jumped every week. The government is hostage to businessmen so price hikes will continue. The government conducts drives against hoarders just to show off, he added.

"People do not have food to eat but the government is making sculptures and promoting the development on LED screens across the country. If the prices of commodities do not drop, a programme will be given to lay siege to the secretariat," he said.

Nurul Haque said that liberation of the people and reform of the state is not possible without the rise of alternative forces. The voting rights of the people have not been ensured in 50 years of independence.

"Learn from Sri Lanka. Its foreign exchange reserves were good but where has rampant corruption taken the country! People of Bangladesh can follow the path of the people of Sri Lanka," he said further.

