Game is on, boat symbol will win: Shamim Osman

Narayanganj-4 constituency MP Shamim Osman has said the game is on and mayoral candidate for the boat symbol will win the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election.

"The candidate with boat symbol will not lose," Shamim Osman said while speaking to the media after voting on Sunday (16 January) afternoon.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for ensuring a fair election environment," he said.

The veteran Narayanganj politician said the election has been peaceful and that he did not face any problem when voting using EVM to cast his vote.

"Our achievement is that the public is satisfied with the voting," he said.

Shamim Osman warned that a vested quarter is conspiring against the country for geopolitical reasons.

Picture: TBS

He praised the efforts of journalists for covering the election.

"We will all work together for the development of Naraynganj after the election," the Narayanganj-4 constituency MP said, adding "I worked my whole life for the boat symbol."

The voting started at 8am in 192 polling centres in 27 wards of the city and continued till 4pm without any break.

Narayanganj City Corporation has a total of 517,362 registered voters – 259,846 men, 257,511 women and four people from third gender communities who will exercise their voting rights at 1333 polling booths in 192 centres.

The election will decide the post of mayor, nine reserved women councillors and 27 ward councillors.