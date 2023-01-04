Gaibandha-5 by-polls voting underway

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 09:52 am

Gaibandha-5 by-polls voting underway

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 09:52 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Polling has commenced today in Gaibandha-5 constituency, which was declared suspended due to widespread irregularities last October.

Voting through Electric Voting Machine (EVM) started from 8:30am on Wednesday (4 January) and will continue till 4:30pm.

Yesterday, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib said the commission took all preparations to hold the by-polls due in a free and fair way stating there would be no recurrence of any irregularities this time.

Ahsan Habib said the commission is carefully monitoring every situation centring Gaibandha in light of the postponement centering reported irregularities such as vote rigging on 12 October.

"There will be no leniency towards abnormalities during polls whatsoever," the commissioner warned.

He said law enforcement forces and election officials including returning officers were ready to work together to deliver a fair election.

Gaibandha-5 seat was declared vacant after the death of former Deputy Speaker of Parliament Fazle Rabbi Mia last July.

