Fear of collapse grasps govt: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the government is in fear of collapse seeing that people are coming out in streets breaking all the barriers made by 'autocrats'.

"They [the government] are shouting in fear of their downfall. The Awami League lost their popularity. The government knows they have no mandate to stay in power. They are fearing people's movement and using all state mechanisms to create obstacles in opposition party's rallies," the BNP leader made the remarks on Friday (21 October) at a book-unveiling ceremony at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

"AL leaders are mocking us, but they are using all means they have to impede our rallies. They force transport workers to strike ahead of BNP's Khulna divisional rally."

As part of its divisional rallies, BNP is expected to organise the rally near Sonali Bank Chattar in Khulna city in protest against the fuel and daily essentials price hikes as well as killing of five BNP leaders and activists in the recent movement and demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party has already arranged two big-scale rallies in Chattogram and Mymensingh recently.

Earlier on Wednesday (19 October), Khulna District Bus-Minibus Coach Microbus Owners Association decided to keep bus services suspended on 21 and 22 October.

On 27 September, the BNP announced to hold division-level rallies in 10 cities, in protest against the ongoing power crisis, unusual price hikes in daily essentials and the killing of five opposition activists in police firing in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore during anti-government protests by the party.

The party will conclude the divisional rallies through a huge gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.