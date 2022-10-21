Fear of collapse grasps govt: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 09:14 pm

Related News

Fear of collapse grasps govt: Rizvi

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 09:14 pm
File Photo.
File Photo.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the government is in fear of collapse seeing that people are coming out in streets breaking all the barriers made by 'autocrats'.

"They [the government] are shouting in fear of their downfall. The Awami League lost their popularity. The government knows they have no mandate to stay in power. They are fearing people's movement and using all state mechanisms to create obstacles in opposition party's rallies," the BNP leader made the remarks on Friday (21 October) at a book-unveiling ceremony at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

"AL leaders are mocking us, but they are using all means they have to impede our rallies. They force transport workers to strike ahead of BNP's Khulna divisional rally."

As part of its divisional rallies, BNP is expected to organise the rally near Sonali Bank Chattar in Khulna city in protest against the fuel and daily essentials price hikes as well as killing of five BNP leaders and activists in the recent movement and demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party has already arranged two big-scale rallies in Chattogram and Mymensingh recently.

Earlier on Wednesday (19 October), Khulna District Bus-Minibus Coach Microbus Owners Association decided to keep bus services suspended on 21 and 22 October.

On 27 September, the BNP announced to hold division-level rallies in 10 cities, in protest against the ongoing power crisis, unusual price hikes in daily essentials and the killing of five opposition activists in police firing in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore during anti-government protests by the party.

The party will conclude the divisional rallies through a huge gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / BNP / BNP divisional rally / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

9h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

11h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

13h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

1h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

7h | Videos
Nora Fatehi biography

Nora Fatehi biography

1h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning