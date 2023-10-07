Everyone to resist any attempt of unrest in Rangunia: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said his constituency Rangunia is one of the peaceful areas of the country and none would be allowed to create any anarchy there.



"If anyone tries to create anarchy would be resisted instantly. Every people in the area should remain careful about it," he said while virtually addressing from Dhaka the biennial conference of Rangunia Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad held at Ranguniya Upazila Parishad Auditorium.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said religion is a personal affair, but festival is universal.

People of every religion live together in Bangladesh which earned freedom with the blood of the people of all religions, he added.



Urging the Hindu community to remain alert so that none can destroy peace in his constituency, Hasan said, "This country is yours . . . the soil of the country is yours. We will resist the person who will try to create anarchy."



He said a particular family had ruled Rangunia upazila for a long time and minorities were always subjected to their repression before all elections.

"Their followers are still active in Rangunia and everyone should remain alert against them," he said.



The minister said the next election is on the doorstep. Many developments have taken place in the upazila during the last 15 years.



He urged all to project the development activities before every people of his constituency.



Upazila chairman Swajan Kumar Talukder, Chattogram Zila Puja Udjapan Parishad president Advocate Nitai Prashad Ghosh, general secretary Sugreeb Majumder Dolan, Rangunia puja parishad president Advocate Pankaj Chowdhury and genereal secretary Supayn Sushil spoke, among others, on the occasion.

Later, a committee of Rangunia puja parishad was constituted with Shaibal Chakkrabarty as president and Supayn Sushil as general secretary.