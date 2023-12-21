Electoral code violation: Ctg independent candidate Giash Uddin show caused for obstructing highway traffic 

Politics

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 07:44 pm

Related News

Electoral code violation: Ctg independent candidate Giash Uddin show caused for obstructing highway traffic 

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 07:44 pm
independent candidate of Chattogram-1 seat Giash Uddin
independent candidate of Chattogram-1 seat Giash Uddin

The election probe committee has issued a show cause letter to independent candidate of Chattogram-1 seat Giash Uddin for allegedly violating the electoral code of conduct by obstructing highway traffic while campaigning.

Mujahidur Rahman, chairman of the probe committee, expressed deep concern over the matter.

Giash Uddin, former chairman of the Mirsarai Upazila Parishad, is running as an independent candidate for the upcoming national elections after he was denied nomination from the Awami League.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the letter, earlier on 19,20 December, Gias allegedly obstructed traffic by marching on the highway during his election campaign. His chief election agent Niaz Morshed Elite distributed money to influence voters.

The letter states the violation of Rules 10(a) and 11(e) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections 2008. 

Giash Uddin has been asked to appear in front of the committee personally or through a representative on 24 December at 3:00pm to provide an explanation.

Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai) Constituency witnessed a total of seven candidates vying for the seat. 

The candidates include Awami League's Mahbub Ur Rahman (Boat), independent candidate Mohammad Gias Uddin (Eagle).

Top News

CTG / electoral code of conduct / Showcause

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

4h | Features
Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

9h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

13h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

1h | TBS Stories
Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

3h | TBS Stories
Even in the busy season, there is no busyness in printing election posters in Dhaka

Even in the busy season, there is no busyness in printing election posters in Dhaka

47m | TBS Stories
Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

2h | TBS Programs