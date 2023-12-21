Electoral code violation: Ctg independent candidate Giash Uddin show caused for obstructing highway traffic 

The election probe committee has issued a show cause letter to independent candidate of Chattogram-1 seat Giash Uddin for allegedly violating the electoral code of conduct by obstructing highway traffic while campaigning.

Mujahidur Rahman, chairman of the probe committee, expressed deep concern over the matter.

Giash Uddin, former chairman of the Mirsarai Upazila Parishad, is running as an independent candidate for the upcoming national elections after he was denied nomination from the Awami League.

According to the letter, earlier on 19,20 December, Gias allegedly obstructed traffic by marching on the highway during his election campaign. His chief election agent Niaz Morshed Elite distributed money to influence voters.

The letter states the violation of Rules 10(a) and 11(e) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections 2008.

Giash Uddin has been asked to appear in front of the committee personally or through a representative on 24 December at 3:00pm to provide an explanation.

Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai) Constituency witnessed a total of seven candidates vying for the seat.

The candidates include Awami League's Mahbub Ur Rahman (Boat), independent candidate Mohammad Gias Uddin (Eagle).