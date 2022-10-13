Not clear why Gaibandha-5 by-polls were suspended: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that it was not clear why the voting was stopped in the Gaibandha-5 by-polls.

"According to the presiding officers, the voting was suspended by the order of the election officer and the assistant returning officer," he made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration session of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan bus route number- 22 and 26 in the city's Mohammadpur area.

Quader expressed hope that the Election Commission (EC) would take appropriate measures in holding free, fair and acceptable elections.

About the BNP's demand of bringing party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman back to the country by withdrawing cases against him, the AL general secretary said the leader, who fled abroad on undertaking that he would not do politics, should withdraw his undertaking first and then it would be taken into account.

Regarding the BNP's rally, he said if Awami League announces a rally, there would be more than 10 lakh people, while the BNP could not gather one lakh people.

About the city's traffic management, the road transport and bridges minister said haphazard car parking, congestion of rickshaws and CNG-run rickshaws and anarchy of buses have been going on for a long time in the capital.

Pedestrians and passengers often complain that buses are being deliberately stopped in the middle of the city streets to pick up and drop off passengers, he said.

Besides, he said, there are traffic congestions in the city due to rickshaws running on the main city streets.

"Accidents also happen due to violation of traffic rules. Considering the welfare of city dwellers, discipline will be brought in transport sector," Quader said.

Chaired by Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the opening ceremony was addressed, among others, by Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, Sadek Khan, MP, and Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri.

The two new routes brought under the capital's bus route rationalisation are 22 and 26. Route no 22 of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will be Ghatarchar-Demra Staff Quarter, while Ghatarchar-Kadamatoli would be route number 26.