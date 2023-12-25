EC directs ROs to file cases against two AL candidates for violating polls code

The Election Commission (EC) has issued directives to the respective Election Officers to file cases against Awami League candidates Mostafizur Rahman from Chattogram-16 and Abdul Hai from Jhenaidah-1 for breaching the election code of conduct.

The directive was conveyed through separate letters issued on Sunday.

Mahbubar Rahman Sarkar, joint secretary at the Election Commission's legal wing, said the Jhenaidah Returning Officer has been instructed to file two distinct cases against Md Abdul Hai, each pertaining to separate incidents of election code violation.

Similarly, the Returning Officer of Chattogram has received instructions to file a case against Mustafizur Rahman for assaulting a journalist from Independent TV and violating the electoral code. "Mustafizur Rahman staged a showdown on his way to submit nomination form to the RO on 30 November. He also assaulted journalists and damaged cameras," said the EC joint secretary.

Sources within the EC also disclosed that the investigation committee has found the authenticity of the allegations against AKM Bahauddin, Awami League's candidate from Cumilla-6, for assaulting journalists, using offensive language, and forcibly taking their equipment.

Mostafizur Rahman also added that the EC has decided to summon Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, the candidate from Barguna-1 constituency, to appear before the Election Commission due to violations of the code of conduct.

However, the exact date for this summons has not been determined yet, he added.