EC asks AL not to breach electoral code of conduct

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Thursday said the commission had asked the ruling Awami League to alert its leaders and activists not to break the electoral code of conduct.

"We have asked the party to order their activists to leave election areas immediately if they violate the code of conduct," he said while speaking to journalists at the Election Commission.

EC Alamgir confirmed to the media that they had received a written complaint from Jatiya Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu against the ruling Awami League for breaking the code of conduct during the election campaign for Gaibandha district council and Gaibandha-5 parliamentary polls.

"We have already asked the district administration and police superintendent there to investigate the matter and submit a report. We will take action after we have the report," said the election commissioner, adding that the ruling party is obviously subject to obeying election rules.

The commissioner said they invited all district-level deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to join a meeting with the Election Commissioner on Saturday ahead of the 17 October district council polls. "We will emphasise enforcement of the code of conduct there."

"If any election official is negligent in fulfilling duties, he or she will also be brought to book," added Md Alamgir.

Earlier, JaPa Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu filed the complaint with the Election Commission headquarters in the capital, calling on Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

In response, the election arranging authorities issued a press release on the same day, alerting all stakeholders, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police across the country, and called for strict enforcement of the code of conduct in the upcoming countrywide district council polls.

The Gaibandha-5 parliamentary election will take place on 12 October. The polls for the Gaibandha district council, and 60 others across the country, will be held on 17 October.

"Centering the Gaibandha district council election, a parliament whip has been campaigning in favour of their party [Awami League], which is a clear violation of the code of conduct. I have evidence. Moreover, AL activists there insulted us and vandalised our cars and injured some of our activists," Mujibul Haque Chunnu told reporters, after filing the complaint.

Public representatives are taking part in campaigning using government assets such as cars, he said, adding that they, however, are not allowed to do that as per rules."

"We have also clearly made known that our candidates and activists are being threatened that they will be evicted from their localities."