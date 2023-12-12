Don't allow political programmes during 18 Dec-7 Jan: EC requests home ministry

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 10:02 pm

The commission asked the ministry not to allow any gatherings or political programmes which may discourage voting in the upcoming national elections.

Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission on Tuesday (12 December) requested the home ministry not to allow any political programmes, including rallies, from 18 December to 7 January – until the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.

EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman sent a letter in this regard to the senior secretary of the Public Security Division under the home ministry on Tuesday. 

In the letter, the commission requested the ministry not to allow any gatherings or political programmes which may discourage voting in the upcoming national elections.

"The voting day of the national polls is slated for 7 January next year. Campaigning for rival candidates will begin from 18 December. 

"From 18 December until the end of the polling period, it is mandatory to prevent everyone from accepting or implementing any meeting [or gathering], or any other political programme – except for election campaigning – which may hinder the electoral work or discourage voters from voting," the EC said in the letter

Bangladesh / Top News

12 JS Polls / Bangladesh / Election Commission

