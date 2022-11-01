Continuous protests will topple government, warns BNP

The Awami League will not be able to stay in power amid continuous protests of BNP, the party's Rajshahi division Organising Secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu warned.

"People will show yellow card to the government in the Rajshahi conference on 3 December and red card in the Dhaka conference on 10 December," Dulu said at a coordination meeting of divisional leaders regarding preparations for BNP's meeting scheduled to be held in Rajshahi on 3 December.

BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku attended the event as chief guest.

Mizanur Rahman Minu, adviser to the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and former Rajshahi city mayor; Abu Saeed Chand, convener of Rajshahi district unit; district and metropolitan BNP leaders also spoke at the meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a public meeting in Chattogram on 4 December, the day after the Rajshahi public meeting.

BNP's Rajshahi meeting will be much more crowded than the Awami League's meeting, said Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku.