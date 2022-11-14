Chhatra Dal forms committees in 9 private unis 

Politics

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 10:36 pm
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has formed committees in nine private universities of the country including North South University, Daffodil University and Independent University.

A separate press release signed by JCD private university unit president Md Abu Huraira and general secretary Rajibul Islam Talukdar said on Monday (14 November) that partial committees of nine universities have been approved by the student wing's central unit.

The said units of the private universities have been asked to submit the draft of the full committee within 15 working days.

The other six universities are European University of Bangladesh, Uttara University, Stamford University, Bangladesh Islamic University, World University of Bangladesh, University of Asia Pacific.
 

JCD

