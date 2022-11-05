Call to thwart any move to hinder economic progress

Terming economic advancement as one of the key goals of the country's independence, Chattogram city Awami League leaders at a programme called upon people to remain alert about any move to foil the country's economic progress.

While addressing a food distribution programme, marking the Jail Killing Day, they said conspiracy is still on to hinder the progress. All have to be cautious so that none can indulge in any activity, which can hamper development.

Under the directive of city Awami League leader Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor, foods were distributed among the poor and passers-by at Old Rail Station, Kazir Dewri and DC Hill areas of the port city on Friday, said a press release.

An attempt was made to create instability by killing four national leaders inside jail on 3 November 1975 to foil economic progress, they added.

Babor, also the former deputy finance secretary of Jubo League, said, "The killing of four national leaders inside the jail was aimed at making Bangladesh a failed state. It was also a part of a conspiracy to turn Awami League devoid of leadership."

Paying glowing tributes to the memory of the four national leaders, Babor urged all to work together to achieve the goals of the country's independence.

"If we can make Bangladesh a prosperous country by ensuring economic development, the main objective of our independence would be fulfilled," he observed.

City unit Swechhasebak League leader Proshanta Chowdhury Jishu termed the jail killing a part of a conspiracy aimed at crippling the pro-liberation forces in the country.

The conspiracy was hatched by anti-liberation forces to foil the forward march of the Bengali nation, he added.

City unit Jubo League leaders Shibu Prashad Chowdhury, AM Kutub Uddin Chowdhury, Nasir Uddin Fahim and Morshed Alom, among others, also spoke.

