BNP's march to 'restore democracy' in Dhaka begins

Politics

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 02:38 pm

Related News

BNP's march to 'restore democracy' in Dhaka begins

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 02:38 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The BNP has begun its four-day "mass walk" protest programme in Dhaka as part of its strategy of a "peaceful" anti-government movement.

Party leaders believe that this will help to organise the people against the government as well as narrow the scope for the government to frame BNP men in fake cases of vandalism.

The first of the road marches, organised by the party's Dhaka North unit, started from the Suvastu Valley point at Badda around 2pm and will end in front of Abul Hotel at Malibagh.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is currently addressing the protest walk. Senior leaders of the party and its affiliated organisations have taken part in the programme.

Hundreds of BNP men have gathered in Badda and were seen chanting slogans with banners in hand in front of their party headquarters. 

A large number of law enforcers, with riot gear, have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Anti-Government Protests

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

18m | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

1h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

3h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

16h | TBS SPORTS
After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund