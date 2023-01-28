BNP's march to 'restore democracy' in Dhaka begins

The BNP has begun its four-day "mass walk" protest programme in Dhaka as part of its strategy of a "peaceful" anti-government movement.

Party leaders believe that this will help to organise the people against the government as well as narrow the scope for the government to frame BNP men in fake cases of vandalism.

The first of the road marches, organised by the party's Dhaka North unit, started from the Suvastu Valley point at Badda around 2pm and will end in front of Abul Hotel at Malibagh.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is currently addressing the protest walk. Senior leaders of the party and its affiliated organisations have taken part in the programme.

Hundreds of BNP men have gathered in Badda and were seen chanting slogans with banners in hand in front of their party headquarters.

A large number of law enforcers, with riot gear, have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.