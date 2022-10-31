BNP’s dream of movement will remain dream: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the BNP's dream of movement will remain dream.

"Will those (BNP), who could not wage a movement for 13 minutes in the last 13 years, create a movement now? The dream of their movement will be evaporated like camphor," he told a discussion here.

The discussion was organised at Central Shaheed Minar this afternoon marking the 50th anniversary of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad).

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said now BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wants to create a movement.



The BNP secretary general is dreaming of government's fall on December 10 next but his dream will be evaporated like camphor, he said.

Stating that Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina must be elected once again to protect Bangladesh, the AL general secretary said a greater unity must be built under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said BNP must be resisted through the unity of all the pro-liberation forces. "Bangladesh will be defeated if Sheikh Hasina loses. We cannot be beaten by the anti-liberation forces," he added.

Criticising the Fakhrul's statement on the AL's recent rally held in Dhaka, Quader said Mirza Fakhrul is getting burnt internally as the 14-party alliance remains united.

He said the BNP is trying to bring son of corruption and prince of Hawa Bhaban Tarique Rahman back to the country on December 10, which is nothing but a colourful dream.

Calling upon all the pro-liberation forces to build a greater unity as the spirit of liberation war is under threat; Quader said if none can halt the AL's victory if the pro-liberation forces remain united.

Chaired by Jasad president Hasanul Haque Inu, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Bangladesher Workers Party general secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal general secretary Dilip Barua, Jatiya Party (JP) general secretary Sheikh Sahidul Islam, Jasad general secretary Shirin Akhtar, MP, Ganotantri Party general secretary Dr Shahadat Hossain and BASAD convener Rezaur Rashid Khan.