'BNP's December dream will remain a dream'

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said December is the Awami League's month, also the month of victory and for those who believe in the spirit of the Liberation War.



"The BNP does not go with this spirit and their dream to take control over the street during December will be a dream - it will remain a colourful dream," he added.



Quader was speaking at the programme "The Mind Behind the Miracle: Sheikh Hasina Leads Developments" organised by the Awami League's international affairs sub-committee at a city hotel where diplomats of different countries stationed in Dhaka were also present.



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, chairman of the ruling party's international affairs subcommittee and former ambassador Muhammad Zamir, international affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, also spoke at the programme.

