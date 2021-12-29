BNP not to join talks on EC formation

Describing the ongoing dialogue on the reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC) as 'pointless', BNP standing committee has decided not to take part in the talks with President Abdul Hamid.

A meeting of the party standing committee, the highest policymaking body, on Monday took the decision, said a press release signed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday.

Amid the various speculations about BNP's participation in the talks, the party made its stance clear on it even before receiving the invitation from Bangabhaban for joining the dialogue.

Earlier, Fakhrul said their standing committee will make a decision on it once they get invitation from the president.

He said their meeting elaborately discussed the issue of the President's dialogue with the registered political parties on the formation of the new EC.

"In the current political context of Bangladesh, BNP thinks the dialogue on the reconstitution of the Election Commission is just a waste of time without a constitutional guarantee of a polls-time neutral government and impartial administration," he said.

Narrating the experiences of previous such talks, the BNP leader said the ongoing dialogue of the political parties with the President will not bring any positive results. "BNP won't participate in any meaningless dialogue."

President Abdul Hamid began talks with registered political parties over the formation of the new Election Commotion on 20 December.

The tenure of the current EC, led by KM Nurul Huda, is to expire on 14 February next year.

As per the constitution, a new commission must be formed before the expiry of the present EC.