BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader

Politics

BSS
26 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 06:20 pm

Related News

BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader

BSS
26 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 06:20 pm
File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the BNP has no specific outline on politics and elections.

"In fact, they (BNP leaders) do not have a clear outline of politics and elections. We want to say that the next general polls will be held in line with the constitutional provisions," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the constitution clearly states that how general elections will be held.

He said the BNP leaders have lost their rhythm in the dream of seizing state power by conspiring and making their foreign masters satisfied.

Once they demanded the enactment of a law to form a new Election Commission and they also opposed the government's initiative to this end, the AL general secretary said.

He said the BNP leaders are trying to make the EC formation process and the Election Commission questionable.

"We've repeatedly said that the caretaker government is an issue settled by the country's apex court. Like other democratic countries, elections will be held following the Constitution," Quader said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has taken an initiative to strengthen the EC and the BNP leaders can give their 'valuable opinion' to this initiative.

The Awami League is the oldest and only political party formed to establish the rights of people in this country, he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the AL government has been working sincerely for the establishment of a state system based on democratic values and the spirit of the Liberation War, and ensuring the wellbeing of the country's people, the road transport minister said.

He said as the BNP leaders are involved in various intrigues at home and abroad to regain power, they find the smell of conspiracy in every word.

By introducing plundering and irregularities in the politics of Bangladesh, the BNP is creating obstacles at every step of establishing democracy, Quader said.

"I would like to tell the BNP leaders that the AL does not hold rigged elections to grab power. Fixing in the political game is the traditional political culture of the BNP," he said.

Recalling that the then BNP government held a voter-less election on 15 February in 1996, the AL general secretary said the BNP leaders raised question about the 2018 general election but it was a participatory and inclusive one.

He said since its birth, the BNP's politics has been established on anti-people and power-mongering policy.

In the past, Quader said, the country's people witnessed how the BNP had played game with the democratic system.

He urged the BNP leaders to look their faces in the mirror.

"You will see your own ugly reflection there for inserting the mark of stigma on the forehead of the nation," he added.

 

Top News

Obaidul Quader / BNP / EC formation / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

3h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

3h | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

5h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

6m | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

22h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork