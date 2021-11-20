BNP can bring foreign doctor for Khaleda Zia: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the government will have no objection if BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's family and the political party wants to bring home any specialised doctor from abroad.

Minister Anisul Huq made the remark while virtually addressing an extended meeting of Awami League in Brahmanbaria's Akhaura constituency as the chief guest on Saturday.

He said, "Khaleda Zia has been given all the facilities that a convict can avail legally. However, rhey should keep in mind that the government cannot do anything going beyond the law of the land."

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia so she can travel abroad for better treatment.

As part of a countrywide programme, hundreds of BNP leaders and activists started a mass hunger strike programme in the capital today demanding that its "critically ill" chairperson be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment.

Leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies began the hunger strike in front of their Nayapaltan central office at 9am and will continue the strike till 4pm.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac, kidney problems while her blood sugar is out of control and haemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.