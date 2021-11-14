Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) is going to celebrate its 15th birth anniversary on 17 November.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed is expected to be present the programme as the chief guest, said Mohammad Enamul Hoque, the additional police commissioner of 'BMP'.

The chief guest will also inaugurate the celebration programme on the day.

The new building of Airport Thana under BMP will also be inaugurated by the chief guest.

At the same time, the IGP will unveil an app 'Hello BMP'.

The IGP will also participate in an idea-sharing meeting with the civil society and a cultural function will be held following the meeting.

Both the BMP and Barishal Range Police have prepared to receive their top boss.

BMP has started its journey in 2007.