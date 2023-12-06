Bikalpa Dhara: Never an alternative

Struggling with a disparity between lofty ambitions and puny organisational strength, the Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh has consistently fallen short of emerging as a viable political alternative.

The party now faces an additional challenge before the upcoming national polls as its founder, former BNP leader AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, assumes a relatively inactive role as party president due to advanced age.

As per the latest data of the Election Commission, the party has fielded 14 candidates for the upcoming election as a partner in the ruling Awami League led grand alliance.

However, the nominations of Mahi B Chowdhury, son of B Chowdhury and the party's joint general secretary, for Munshiganj-1, and Major (retired) Abdul Mannan, the party's general secretary, for Noakhali-4 and Lakshmipur-4, have been cancelled by the EC due to allegations of loan default.

Abdul Mannan currently holds the position of Member of Parliament for Lakshmipur-4 and was a candidate for the grand alliance in the 11th national election.

In the 2018 elections, the party contested in 26 constituencies, securing victory in two seats with a total vote count of around 5.65 lakh. The party refrained from participating in the 2014 elections. In the 2008 elections, it contested in 63 constituencies but did not secure any seats, receiving a total of 1.46 lakh votes.

Mahi B Chowdhury expressed optimism about reinstating his cancelled nomination through the appeal process. He expressed surprise at the allegation of loan default for which his nomination was cancelled, saying, "I have no loan in my name as I am not a businessman."

He told The Business Standard, "Twelve years ago, I acted as a guarantor for a loan. The individuals responsible for the debt successfully rescheduled their loan last November. This misunderstanding arose due to the bank's failure to update the certificate promptly. I want to emphasise that I currently have no outstanding debt, and my credit card balance is also at zero."

The party's secretary general Abdul Mannan also said that he has also appealed against the cancellation of the nomination. He too faced the allegation of loan default.

Mannan said the bank also scheduled the loan and he has appealed against the Election Commission's decision.

With Bodruddoza Chowdhury's limited involvement in the party, Mahi noted that, similar to this election, his father did not contest in the 2008 and 2014 elections. "At the age of 93, he currently serves as the ideological leader of our party, being both the inspiration and embodiment of the party's spirit," he said.

Mahi added, "Both the general secretary and I turn to him for guidance when making decisions for the party."

Regarding the prospect of winning seats in the election, he mentioned, "Our 7-8 candidates are particularly strong this time, and I believe they will yield positive outcomes. We have adopted a selective nomination approach this time."

Mahi B Chowdhury said on their participation in the election, "We are a party that focuses on elections, and we are actively participating. Ensuring a fair election lies within the responsibility of the Election Commission, whether they achieve it or not."

"The government has taken a stance, and the BNP has taken another. Instead of the anticipated understanding, the situation has veered toward conflict."

Badruddoza Chowdhury served as the president of the country in 2001 during the BNP's tenure. However, on 21 June 2002, he resigned from both the post of president and the BNP.

Subsequently, in March 2004, he founded the Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh party with the symbol of "winnowing fan". In the by-election later that year, the party secured victory in the Munshiganj-1 seat.

Mahi B Chowdhury became a member of parliament from the BNP in the Munshiganj-1 constituency in 2002. His father, Badruddoza Chowdhury, the inaugural general secretary of the BNP, had previously won from this seat in the eighth parliamentary election. Subsequently, when Badruddoza Chowdhury assumed the presidency, the Munshiganj-1 seat became vacant.