Back to roots after 28 years

Rashed Khan Menon, president of Workers' Party of Bangladesh, has had consistent wins in the Dhaka-8 seats in the last three national elections. But in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad election, he has decided to opt out of the seat to contest from Barishal, his home district.

He has collected nomination papers for Barishal-2 and Barishal-3 constituencies after 28 years. The Barishal-3 comprises Babuganj, where Menon was born, and Muladi upazilas. He was elected member of the parliament from there in 1979 and 1991.

However, he has yet to decide from where he will contest.

"No one contests to lose in the election. I have filed nominations for two seats. But I will contest from one. I will discuss and decide which seat that will be," he told The Business Standard when asked about his expectations for the upcoming polls.

Menon's decision is accompanied by a revamped ambition of his party, which has been an ally of the Awami League led 14-Party Alliance since 2008.

The party is seeking to expand its influence with more seats in its bag.

"The 14 parties [of the Al-led alliance] have submitted a list [to AL]. They have asked for some more seats than before. It was discussed that the issue of seat sharing should be finalised by protecting the dignity and honour of the alliance," he told the media on Tuesday, following a meeting with the coordinator of the alliance Amir Hossain Amu.

According to the analysis of Election Commission data, since the restoration of democracy in 1991, the Workers Party has been able to win only once with its own symbol 'hammer'.

In the 1991 JS polls, the party fielded nominees in 35 constituencies. It received a total of 63,434 votes and won in only one seat.

In both 1996 and 2001, the party failed to secure win in even one seat

After a long break , the party was able to gain representation in parliament by winning two seats at the 2008 election. But to achieve it, it had to rely on Awami League support and had to use the AL's electoral symbol, jettisoning its own.

Their security deposits were forfeited, according to Election Commission reports.

In 2008, Momen joined hands with the Awami League. His party fielded candidates in five seats only, winning in two after contesting with 'boat' symbols. All of them garnered some 2.62 lakh votes.

Momen himself won from Dhaka-8.

In the 10th JS polls, which was largely boycotted by major oppositions, the party increased the number of nominees to 18. With the support of AL, its leaders won in six seats after contesting with 'boat' symbols. Again, Momen won from Dhaka-8.

In the last election, the Workers Party dwindled down the number of candidates to only eight, all of whom garnered 6.64 lakh votes and won in three seats.

This time, the party has fielded candidates for 33 constituencies in the upcoming JS polls as it eyes to grab a few more seats than last time.